Portion of Salu-mantapa at Hampi collapses

Vijayanagara Smaraka Samskruthi Samrakshana Sena President Vishvanath Malagi said while ASI has been restoring the Mantapas near the temples, it would have been wise if the officials had taken up the work restoring those monuments which are in very bad condition.

“It is highly impossible to restore fallen monuments to their earlier stage. If this trend continues then the future generation will not be able to witness the past glory of the Vijayanagar kingdom. The department (ASI) has to seriously think about their plan of action and restore those monuments on a priority basis,” he said.

Another guide said it has been more than a year since a portion of the wall collapsed at Shiva temple. “The ASI officials have not been able to restore that monument even till today. The department has not been able to even remove the debris and mark the stones for future restoration. If this continues then we will end up losing all the important monuments at Hampi,” he said.