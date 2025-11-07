<p>Bengaluru: An elderly woman was tied up, gagged, and robbed at her house in Neraluru, Attibele, on Wednesday by two persons who entered her home under the pretext of delivering a wedding invitation.</p>.<p>They escaped with around 200 grams of gold ornaments worth about Rs 10 lakh.</p>.<p>Police said Nagaveni, 61, was alone when her husband, Ravi Kumar, had gone to work. Around 2.30 pm, a woman came to the house, introduced herself as a distant relative, and showed Nagaveni a wedding invitation. Believing her, Nagaveni welcomed her inside and offered water.</p>.<p>When Nagaveni went to the kitchen to make tea, a male accomplice entered and locked the door from inside. The duo then threatened Nagaveni at knifepoint, tied her hands and legs, and ransacked the house before fleeing with the valuables.</p>.Woman 'raped, robbed' at knife point on train in Andhra Pradesh; case booked.<p>After freeing herself, Nagaveni raised an alarm, drawing the attention of neighbours. She informed her husband, and the Attibele police were alerted.</p>.<p>Senior police officers, along with an FSL team, conducted a spot mahazar. “We have no clues about the suspects so far as there are no CCTV cameras in and around the locality. We are investigating the case from all angles,” a police officer said.</p>