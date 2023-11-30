India Post Payments Bank launches digital service for pensioners

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), which is an undertaking of the Department of Posts, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commissioner of Treasury, Government of Karnataka, to facilitate digital life certificate (DLC) services to pensioners. The facility is likely to help 5.4 lakh pensioners.
The initiative is expected to do away with the need to submit the life certificate in person.
Instead, the pensioners can submit their digital life certificate through the postman with details like the Aadhaar number, mobile number, PPO number and pensioner’s bank account along with the biometric details. They will be charged a fee of Rs 70 per service.