Hassan sex abuse case: Stop reacting to statements, Congress leader urges D K Shivakumar

KPCC working president G C Chandrashekhar on Tuesday appealed to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to stop reacting to remarks made by the Opposition leaders, including leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, regarding the Prajwal case.
The party, and Chandrashekhar, a Vokkaliga leader, want to get Shivakumar’s name out of the Hassan pen drive case. The latter’s name is linked for allegedly distributing pen drives in Hassan, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, last month.
He was speaking at a programme organised to commemorate the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi at the KPCC office here.
“This case is a blot on everyone, not only former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. The Congress party and all leaders have great respect for Gowda. Nobody wants to besmirch his name,” he said.
He appealed to Shivakumar to refrain from making any comments on the Prajwal Revanna case.
“You are going in the right direction. Talk about development and party affairs, instead of wasting your energy in reacting to statements made pertaining to the case,” he said.
Slamming both Kumaraswamy and Ashoka, Chandrashekhar said the two leaders had been using derogatory language ever since the case came to light.
“Being a two-time chief minister, Kumaraswamy, and being a former deputy chief minister, Ashoka must be careful while making statements,” he said.
Published 21 May 2024, 22:36 IST