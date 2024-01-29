Prajwal is not NDA candidate, says Preetham Gowda

BJP state general secretary Preetham J Gowda has said that the incumbent MP Prajwal Revanna is not the NDA candidate, and a decision in this regard will be taken during the meeting to discuss seat sharing in the coming days.
Speaking to reporters in Hassan on Sunday, Preetham said that former prime minister (Deve Gowda) is a senior leader, and that he had expressed his opinion.
“He is committed to winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats from the state to make Narendra Modi as the prime minister again”.
Deve Gowda has been touring the district with this intention. It is natural for him to say that Prajwal would be the alliance candidate for the upcoming polls. But senior BJP leaders have nowhere said that Prajwal is the NDA candidate, Gowda said.
“We are not saying that Prajwal Revanna would not be given a ticket from Hassan segment. But, saying that his name has been finalised is not right. It is still at the discussion level. The senior leaders will decide on the candidate. Both BJP and JD(S) have to discuss on choosing the candidate. Victory is the criterion here”, Preetham Gowda clarified.