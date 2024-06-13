Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Jayna Kothari resigns as prosecutor amid govt flip-flops

Following the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the sex abuse case, Karnataka appointed B N Jagadish as ASPP to represent the state before the magistrate and sessions court.

However, on May 8, 2024, the government issued two new notifications: one appointing Kothari as ASPP for the trial court and another for the high court. Additionally, Ashok N Naik was appointed as ASPP. Another notification appointed Prof Ravivarma Kumar as ASPP for the high court.

Then, on May 23, 2024, the government issued another notification withdrawing the May 8 notification that appointed Kothari as ASPP for the trial and the sessions court.

In her resignation letter dated June 11, 2024, Kothari stated that she was stepping down as ASPP for the high court.