Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: SIT conducts raids in multiple locations in Karnataka's Hassan

The searches were to trace the source of the leak of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 16:56 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 16:56 IST

Comments

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sexual abuse cases against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, conducted raids at multiple places in and around Hassan district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the raids were carried out at the residences and offices of the close acquaintances of a BJP leader.

The searches were to trace the source of the leak of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, they said.

The MP, who is seeking reelection as an NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat is absconding and a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol.

Published 14 May 2024, 16:56 IST
