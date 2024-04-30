Prajwal Revanna suspended from JD(S) after sexual abuse charge

Hubballi: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) over his alleged involvement in sex videos and abuse of women.
A decision in the regard was taken at the party's core committee meeting held in Hubballi on Tuesday. In the wake of the state government forming an SIT to probe the matter, the committee decided to suspend Prajwal from the party until the report comes out and to expel him if he gets convicted in the case.
Former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the party would not protect Prajwal, and the truth would come out through the SIT probe.
He also said that there is need for another investigation on how the videos of several women were leaked and who distributed the pen drive containing the videos ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Hassan.
Accusing KPCC president and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar of playing 'a big role' in leaking the videos, Kumaraswamy said Congress leaders distributed the pen drives and damaged the dignity of the survivors.
Expressing ire against the Congress party leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for 'dragging' the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the issue, Kumaraswamy said Prajwal's case is a personal matter and the party is taking action against him.
JD(S) respects women and the party will fight to protect their dignity, he added.
In the order suspending Prajwal Revanna from the party with immediate effect, JD(S) Secretary General K R Shivakumar said the videos, said to be of women abused by Prajwal Revanna, that are being shared on media and social media platforms have damaged the dignity, respect, and leadership of the party considerably.
Prajwal has been suspended under Article XXII Breach of discipline-4 and Punishment-6 of the party's constitution and rules, with approval from the JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda, after the party's core committee made a recommendation in this regard.
Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Denissons Hotel in Hubballi on Tuesday, where JD(S) core committee meeting was organised, after the Congress party workers staged protest against the alleged scandal of Prajwal Revanna.
The Congress party workers headed by Hubballi-Dharwad Rural District Congress Committee president Anil Kumar Patil staged a protest against JD(S). Soon after Congress staged protest, JD(S) workers also raised slogans against the state government for "leaking the videos and degrading dignity of women".