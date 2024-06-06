Prajwal’s SIT custody to end today

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged Hassan sex abuse case, took JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna, for a medical examination to the Bowring Hospital on Wednesday.
This is the second time Prajwal has been taken to the hospital. Earlier, he underwent a medical examination after the SIT took his custody on May 31.
The SIT produced Prajwal before the 42nd ACMM on May 31, following his arrest after he returned from Munich, Germany.
The court gave his custody to the SIT until June 6. The SIT will produce him
before the court again on Thursday as custody ends.
Published 06 June 2024, 00:36 IST