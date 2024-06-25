Premium FAR to focus on post-construction maintenance: MLA

Mysuru: KPCC Working President and Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented a proposal of premium floor area ratio (FAR) in the Budget, which will focuse on post-construction maintenance of buildings.

After inaugurating the State Conclave-2024 of the Karnataka unit of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) in Mysuru on Monday, Sait said the plan of action for the premium FAR is being worked out and will be implemented soon.

“Humans are exploiting the nature, for their greed. Encroachment of forest and green spaces for money, fame and luxury is a prelude to disasters in future. Development should not create new problems. Most of the engineers, builders and contractors are violating the rules for buildings, framed by the governments. Most of the problems arise due to inadequate sources of water, improper underground drainage system and lack of parking space. If these aspects and given importance and rules are followed, the occupants and also the people in the surrounding areas can live in peace,” Sait said.

“People have been complaining about population explosion in Bengaluru since a long time. But, the city is expanding in all directions. Construction of buildings is only increasing. Most of them do not follow the stipulated norms. Violation of rules has become the norm. There is a need for a debate on how beneficial are the buildings for the people,” he added.

CDP for Mysuru

“There is a proposal for a Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) in Mysuru. There is need for a debate, if such plans are required for a city,” he said.

MLA T S Srivathsa said, most of the occupants of flats in apartments end up paying double the stipulated tax to civic bodies as the builders violate the norms, attracting fine for the diversions from the approved plan.

Staff crunch

“There were 1,400 cases against builders and developers in Mysuru, before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), for non-completion of the projects on time. But, only 900 of them have been solved. Even RERA is facing the problem of staff shortage. RERA does not have the authority to facilitate the refunding of the amount to the investors, from the builders. Thus, the buyers are still facing problems,” Srivathsa said.

Members from different chapters of CREDAI-Karnataka participated in the conclave. They discussed about real estate development, adoption of new technologies in construction, problems faced by the industry and solutions. The conclave ends on Tuesday.

MUDA Chairman K Marigowda, MLA K Harish Gowda, MLC C N Manjegowda, CREDAI representatives Raja Srinivas, Ravi Jacob, Nagaraja Reddy, Austin Roach, Bhaskar Nagendrappa, N S Muralidhar, Arun Pandit, Suresh Hari, B Dhananjaya, K N Ravishankar and D Srihari were also present.