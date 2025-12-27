Menu
President Murmu to undertake submarine sea sortie from Karwar on December 28

In view of the President’s visit to Karwar, the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada has issued an order prohibiting fishing activity for a length of 18 km from Karwar to Majali.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 22:48 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 22:48 IST
