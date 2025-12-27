<p>Karwar: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Kadamba Naval base here to undertake a sea sortie aboard a submarine on Sunday.</p>.<p>In view of the President’s visit to Karwar, the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada has issued an order prohibiting fishing activity for a length of 18 km from Karwar to Majali.</p>.Prime Minister Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.<p>According to a release by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar port on December 28.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Murmu will be the second head of state to sail in a submarine after A P J Abdul Kalam, who undertook a submarine sortie in February, 2006, at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.</p>