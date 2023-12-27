Priyank Kharge appeals to Yatnal to expose Covid irregularities

Yatnal on Tuesday warned that he would expose the alleged irregularities of Rs 40,000 crore that happened during the BJP government in Karnataka led by B S Yediyurappa at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic if he was expelled from the party.

The MLA said, "They (the BJP government in Karnataka) have done everything (huge corruption during Covid). Let them serve me a notice and try to expel me from the party, I will expose them."

Stating that these allegations were not by the Congress but a BJP MLA and a former union minister, Kharge asked the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka to clarify the charges.

To a question why the Central level leaders were silent on the irregularities in Covid management, Kharge claimed they too would have got their share.

The minister added that the title of ’40 per cent commission’ given to the previous BJP government was not from the Congress but from their own (BJP) party leaders and Karnataka State Contractors’ Association.

"Did we ask them to make money out of corpses? Even though we were alleging that there was large scale corruption in the procurement of medical equipment, the then Speaker said the investigation should not continue further and it is illegal.

"Have you ever heard that the Speaker wrote to the public accounts committee? It is quite visible that everyone’s involvement is there – Central as well as the state government," Kharge said.

Asked when the inquiry report was expected, the minister said the commission has not yet submitted the report because it is still inquiring into it since it pertains to a massive Rs 40,000 crore irregularity.

Kharge said these charges were serious because Yatnal has been repeatedly saying it.

He added that Yatnal had been accusing Vijayendra of being a ‘Shadow CM’ when his father B S Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.

Yatnal, who has launched a tirade against Yediyurappa and his family, especially after his second son B Y Vijayendra was made the BJP state president, said there was large-scale corruption in coronavirus management during the BJP government.

"A mask that costs Rs 45 each, Mr Yediyurappa, how much did your government spend on each of them during the Covid? They had put a price of Rs 485 for each mask...," the agitated BJP MLA said in Vijayapura.

"They (BJP government) said they arranged 10,000 beds in Bengaluru. The rent for these beds...remember that it was taken only on rent…if they had purchased them then two beds could have been bought (for the same price). They paid Rs 20,000 as rent per day. Two cots with saline stands could have been purchased for Rs 20,000. Do you know how much they spent a day during corona?" Yatnal further said.