<p>Bengaluru: Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said he will not exert any “influence” on the authorities at his constituency Chittapur who will have to decide on allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) route march on November 2.</p><p>Citing the possibility of law and order deterioration, the Chittapur taluk administration on Sunday had refused permission to the RSS for its route march.</p><p>However, the High Court on Sunday permitted RSS member Ashok Patil to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold a route march at Chittapur on November 2. The court wants officials to submit a report on October 24.</p><p>“The court has said that they [RSS] should apply again, and based on the local situation, permission will be given or rejected,” Priyank said. “I’m not influencing anything,” he insisted. Priyank pointed that the RSS was denied clearance for route marches in 3-4 districts after the government issued an order on Saturday making prior permission mandatory for any activities by private organisations involving public places.</p><p>“Is it wrong for the government to expect organisations to apply for permission?” asked Priyank. “There were such orders earlier. We’ve not issued a comprehensive directive to implement those orders.”</p>.Priyank Kharge takes on the RSS | 'Ban' call and political messaging to other Congress-ruled states?.<p>Priyank rejected criticism that he was going after government employees for having RSS links. “There’s no witch hunt against officials,” he said. “We don’t suspend employees based on hearsay. We’ll need documents. We can’t act out of vendetta.”</p>.<p>The minister, who has sought a ban on RSS’ activities in public places, pointed out that the union government last year allowed its employees to participate in the Hindu nationalist organisation’s activities. “The Centre’s service rules are different. We don’t have such a provision here,” he said. </p>.<p>Reacting to expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s petition to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking curbs on Muslims offering Namaz in public places, Priyank said: “Even they need permission (for Namaz). This will apply to them, too. The government doesn’t mention the name of any organisation or religion.”</p>.<p>Priyank maintained that neither the BJP nor the RSS had replied to his questions. “For example, I asked for 10 achievements of the RSS. Instead, they’re listing out 10 bad things about me. I’ll face an election and people will hold me accountable. How will the RSS be held accountable?” he sought to know.</p>