‘Promote class 5, 8 & 9 students based on class exams’: Karnataka Education department

The department of school education and literacy has asked the schools to promote to the next class students in classes 5,8 and 9, based on the FA-1, FA-2, FA-3, FA-4 and SA-1.
As there is a stay by the Supreme Court on the announcement of results of summative assessment-2 (SA-2 board exam) for classes 5, 8 and 9, the department has ordered the schools to assess and promote the students to the next class, based on the marks obtained in four 'formative assessment' (FA-tests) and summative assessment-1 (SA-1 mid-term exam) conducted at the class level in 2023-24.
According to sources, in the interest of students and after consulting the advocate general, the department has taken this decision.
Published 20 May 2024, 21:40 IST