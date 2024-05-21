‘Promote class 5, 8 & 9 students based on class exams’: Karnataka Education department

As there is a stay by the Supreme Court on the announcement of results of summative assessment-2 (SA-2 board exam) for classes 5, 8 and 9, the department has ordered the schools to assess and promote the students to the next class, based on the marks obtained in four 'formative assessment' (FA-tests) and summative assessment-1 (SA-1 mid-term exam) conducted at the class level in 2023-24.