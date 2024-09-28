Proposed cess of up to 2% on movie tickets, OTT fees will adversely impact film industry: Producers

Producers and exhibitors across the state feel the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, 2024, which proposes a cess of up to 2 per cent on movie tickets and OTT subscription fees, will adversely impact the film industry.

DH spoke to producers and cinema exhibitors to get their perspective on how the recent proposal would impact the industry.

President of the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association, KV Chandrashekar told DH, "The additional cess will impact revenue for the industry. We pay GST on ticket sales and an additional cess on top of that would reduce our margins. We provide ESI and provident funds for the workers. The government could've instead enrolled the children of these workers in government schools for free."