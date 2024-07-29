PWD, NHAI officials should inspect Charmadi Ghat, Shiradi Ghat: Karnataka Assembly Speaker

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that he has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and National Highway (NH) officials to inspect the Charmadi Ghat, Shiradi Ghat and Mangaluru - Moodbidri National Highway affected by the landslides.

Speaking to media, after meeting PWD Secretary Umashankar, he said that the landslides have occurred at Kethikal on Mangaluru - Moodbidri highway.

Huge potholes on National Highway 75 have been posing inconvenience to the motorists. With rainwater getting accumulated on the potholes, the vehicle owners are unable to judge the depth of the potholes and end up in meeting with accidents. The restoration works should be taken up at the earliest.

The work on the stretch from Marnahalli to Sakleshpur on NH 75 should be completed at the earliest for the flow of vehicles, he said.

He said that Deputy Commissioners from Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu should work in coordination. Whenever landslides occur on the highways passing through these districts, the entire stretch of the highway should not be closed for vehicular movement.

The vehicular movement should be banned only if there is any major damage on the stretch and it should be communicated to the DCs of all the three districts, he said.