Quota in outsourced jobs among six Bills passed sans debate in Karnataka assembly

Bengaluru: The Assembly on Thursday passed six Bills, without any debate, including one to provide reservation in the appointment of government employees on contract basis.
The Karnataka Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Reservation of Appointments etc) (Amendment) Bill will apply to contractual jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and universities. Some 55,000 posts are outsourced.
The Karnataka Medical Registration and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill was passed to fix the term of president, vice-president and other members of the Karnataka Medical Council.
The Bill also defines ‘intentional insult’ as “use of words, figures or gestures with an intention to insult, humiliate, disgrace, annoy or abuse a medicare service personnel either directly addressed to him or through social media or through unauthorised audio and video recording and photographing in connection with his professional duty.”
Violation would attract jail time of 3-7 years and fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.
The Bill also punished quackery with a fine of Rs 10,000 on first conviction and up to Rs 1 lakh subsequently.
The Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill makes companies, trusts, nonprofits and others eligible to be empanelled as ‘Smaraka Mitras’. This will help them adopt monuments.
The Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill was passed to provide two acres of land for the development of an upper terminal point under the Nandi Hills Ropeway Project under PPP model for a 30-year period.
The Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill will constitute an independent statutory body for the development and maintenance of Sri Renuka Yellamma temple in Saundatti (Belagavi).
The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill was passed giving legal recogntion to the revenue commissionerate.
