Quota in outsourced jobs among six Bills passed sans debate in Karnataka assembly

The Bill also defines ‘intentional insult’ as “use of words, figures or gestures with an intention to insult, humiliate, disgrace, annoy or abuse a medicare service personnel either directly addressed to him or through social media or through unauthorised audio and video recording and photographing in connection with his professional duty.”

Violation would attract jail time of 3-7 years and fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The Bill also punished quackery with a fine of Rs 10,000 on first conviction and up to Rs 1 lakh subsequently.