Radha Mohas Das Agarwal appointed as Karnataka BJP in-charge

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and party's National General Secretary Radha Mohas Das Agarwal will be the party's new in-charge of Karnataka.

BJP Telangana leader Sudhakar Reddy will be co-in-charge in Karnataka.

The announcement came on Friday as BJP president J P Nadda approved the list of in-charges and co-in-charges of state units.

Agarwal will replace senior BJP leader and General Secretary Arun Singh, who served as in-charge of Karnataka for long period. Reddy will replace Telangana leader D K Aruna as co-incharge.