Radha Mohas Das Agarwal appointed as Karnataka BJP in-charge

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and party's National General Secretary Radha Mohas Das Agarwal will be the party's new in-charge of Karnataka.
BJP Telangana leader Sudhakar Reddy will be co-in-charge in Karnataka.
The announcement came on Friday as BJP president J P Nadda approved the list of in-charges and co-in-charges of state units.
Agarwal will replace senior BJP leader and General Secretary Arun Singh, who served as in-charge of Karnataka for long period. Reddy will replace Telangana leader D K Aruna as co-incharge.
Four-time MLA from Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, Agarwal, is also sitting Rajya Sabha member from BJP.
Doctor by profession, Agarwal along with Reddy was given the responsibility of Karnataka BJP Election In-Charge for the 2024 Lok Sabh Election.
Being election in-charge, Agarwal succeeded in containing rebellion with in the party during last Lok Sabha polls by travelling across the state and meeting rebel leaders.
Sudhakar Reddy, a former MLC, belongs to Khammam district. He served as National Co-In charge of the party for Tamil Nadu earlier.
Published 05 July 2024, 14:15 IST