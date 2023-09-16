Raichur villages blame chemical firms for ailments

People of six villages near the Chicksugur Industrial Area in Raichur have been complaining of fluorosis, asthma, severe joint pain, yellowing of teeth and stomach ache. They attribute this to chemical industries, which they say are releasing untreated effluents into water bodies and fields.
The industrial area, which is just 12 km from Raichur City, houses nearly 75 industries and has the second-highest density of chemical industries in the state. It has 19 chemical industries, including 12 pharmaceutical companies.
The area is also home to two thermal power plants. While the district administration acknowledges there have been instances of chemical industries ‘dumping’ effluents in open fields and water bodies, officials at the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Raichur Chemicals Manufacturers’ Association (RCMA) reject the charges.
According to a KSPCB document, the 19 industries produce 0.48 million litres/day of industrial wastewater which they treat within the units.
Veerappa, a resident of Chicksugur said Raichur has become a dumping ground for chemical and harmful industries that other districts reject. “Exposure to harmful chemicals and fly ash is affecting our health and crops. In spite of several complaints, no preventive measures have been taken,” he said.
Residents of Wadaloor, Hanumandoddi, Heggasanahalli, Ganjhalli, Ibrahimdoddi and Chicksugar say they have provided video and photographic evidence about industries discharging effluents into water bodies and farms.
“Chemical factories discharge chemicals in the air at night. The pungent smell remains in the air throughout the day,” said Y Sharanegowda (69), a resident of Hanumandoddi. Villagers say children have reported respiratory ailments in the past three years. DH recently visited four of the six affected villages and found the residential areas stinking and saw traces of fly ash on tur and cotton crops near Yarmaras power plant and hard water in borewells.
Borewell water collected by DH from Wadaloor, one km from the industrial area, and tested at the KSPCB regional office, Raichur showed a Ph level of 8.41 (against the ideal level of 7); 7.65 parts per million (ppm) dissolved oxygen (ideally it should be between 5 and 6). The water sample had 1,911 microSiemens per centimetre (μS/cm) conductivity as against standard range of 200 to 800 μS/cm.
A recent study by the district health department in three of the six affected villages shows an increase in cases of asthma and other health issues due to drinking borewell water.
“The baseline survey by doctors of Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences shows that there is higher fluoride content in groundwater,” said a doctor who was part of the study. While their study concluded that the Krishna River and water bodies near the villages were contaminated, they do not say that the industries are the cause for the pollution.
Sugangowda, a farmer from Heggasanahalli, who has filed several complaints with the district administration and KSPCB, said: “I have provided tens of videos and photographs to the administration and KSPCB about chemical factories discharging effluents in fields and water bodies. Our crops have withered and fish in the water bodies have died. But so far, no action has been taken.”
Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Nayaka acknowledged that smaller chemical factories were discharging effluents in the fields. “It is difficult to trace the sources of the effluents as the chemical is dumped in isolated places at night,” he said and added that strict vigil has been imposed in the surrounding areas.
He claimed that fly ash from thermal power plants has reduced drastically. “There are still incidents of fly ash being deposited on crops in and around the RTPS and YTPS. The management has been asked to follow environment ministry guidelines,” he said.
No violation
KSPCB Region Office Deputy Environment Officer Sugandha Kuri rejected the claims about industries violating norms. “The entire process of effluent treatment is monitored live by central and state agencies. There is zero liquid discharge from the 17 chemical industries. Any violation is taken seriously and permission is revoked,” she said and added regular sample tests of river and water bodies and have shown no major threat.
An RCMA office-bearer said the locals are falsely accusing industries that provide 5,000 direct and indirect employment to locals. “The chemical industries follow a zero liquid discharge policy. Non-chemical industries are violating rules and our association is facing flak,” he said.
“The association will take action against if valid proof is provided,” he said.