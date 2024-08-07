Railways to prepare new DPR for Hubballi–Ankola line: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Since the railway line passes through Kali Tiger reserve, the railways recently decided to revise the DPR with minimum damage to forest and wildlife.

Earlier, the railways informed Karnataka High Court that it will prepare a fresh proposal for the project and will take up the project after getting all clearances as per law and adhering to the directions from the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL). The high court was hearing a petition filed by environmentalists who expressed concern over damage to forest if the project was implemented.

The Railways also informed the Court that it will a mitigation plan for the project passing through the forest areas in consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, as per the NBWL’s directive, besides following any other directives from the NBWL and the Ministry of Environment, Ecology and Climate Change, the railways informed the court.