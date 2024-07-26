Rain pounds Hassan district; flood alert on Cauvery, Hemavathi river banks

With heavy rains pounding Hemavathi river basin and the dam almost filling, around 55,000 to 65,000 cusec of water is being released. There are possibilities of the outflow touching 1 lakh cusec by Friday morning. Thus, the authorities have issued flood alerts and cautioned the people living downstream the river, to move to safer places.

Yagachi reservoir in Belur taluk is also filled and the water is being released from five crest gates.

A huge tree was uprooted and fell near the football court of Hassan district stadium. A lake has breached and paddy saplings grown on 12 acres of land have been submerged at Arehalli in Belur taluk. Paddy fields have been inundated on the outskirts of Sakleshpur town. Landslips are reported in Malali village, while five houses face threat.