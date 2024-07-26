Rain pounds Hassan district; flood alert on Cauvery, Hemavathi river banks

With heavy rains pounding Hemavathi river basin and the dam almost filling, around 55,000 to 65,000 cusec of water is being released. There are possibilities of the outflow touching 1 lakh cusec by Friday morning. Thus, the authorities have issued flood alerts and cautioned the people living downstream the river, to move to safer places.
Yagachi reservoir in Belur taluk is also filled and the water is being released from five crest gates.
A huge tree was uprooted and fell near the football court of Hassan district stadium. A lake has breached and paddy saplings grown on 12 acres of land have been submerged at Arehalli in Belur taluk. Paddy fields have been inundated on the outskirts of Sakleshpur town. Landslips are reported in Malali village, while five houses face threat.
Hemavathi river water was overflowing on Hethuru-Kumbarahalli road in Sakleshpur taluk, disrupting vehicular movement. Similarly, water overflowed on the bridge on Matasagar-Kempenal road and a bridge near Sankalapura.
Hethuru in Sakleshpur taluk received 15.4 cm rainfall in 24 hours, Yesaluru 13.3 cm, Hanubalu 12.7 cm and Sakleshpur 10.4 cm.
DDPI H K Pandu has declared holiday for schools in Hassan, Arkalgud, Sakleshpur, Alur, Belur and Holenarsipur taluks on July 26.
Published 25 July 2024, 20:56 IST