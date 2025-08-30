Menu
Rain, swollen rivers bring misery to Kalyana Karnataka districts

The showers continued to pound Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar districts on Friday infusing life into the waterbodies.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 02:43 IST
Over 11000 cusec of water was released downstream from Karanja dam in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district. The catchment of Karanja a tributary of Manjra has been experiencing heavy showers in the past few days.

Credit: DH PHOTOS

Published 30 August 2025, 02:43 IST
Karnataka

