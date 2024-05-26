Rajanna stakes claim on KPCC president's post

Bengaluru: Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on Saturday said that he is a strong aspirant for the post of KPCC president and is ready to resign from his ministership for the purpose.
Rajanna was reacting to KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s remarks that he was not aware how long he would continue in his post as he had already completed four years.
Rajanna, who is said to belong to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp, told reporters that changing the KPCC president is the prerogative of the party’s high command.
“Whenever the party decides to change him (Shivakumar), I will surely be an aspirant for the post. I am even ready to resign from the minister’s post and won’t even contest polls in future, be it Assembly, Council or Lok Sabha,” he said.
He said he would work hard for the party if he is appointed KPCC president. Rajanna, also Hassan district incharge minister, said JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is the father of pen drive.
Rajanna flays Kumaraswamy
“Kumaraswamy was the first to flag a pen drive in front of the media. He has not revealed the content of his pen drive even after such a bad incident. This looks fair for me to assume that it is the same pen drive that was distributed in Hassan,” the minister said.
Published 26 May 2024