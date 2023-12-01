Rajneesh Goel assumes charge as Chief Secretary of Karnataka

Rajneesh Goel, a 1986-batch IAS officer, on Thursday took charge as 40th chief secretary of Karnataka. His predecessor, Vandita Sharma, superannuated on Thursday.
Goel will helm the state bureaucracy till July 2024 when he is due to retire from service.
After assuming the office, Goel met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his home office Krishna.
Hailing from Haryana, Goel studied mechanical engineering and went on to get a PhD in public administration. In his 37-year career, the soft-spoken officer has held several key positions, including that of BBMP commissioner. He has worked in the departments of higher education, women & child development and sports. He was also on central deputation for several years.
His wife Shalini Rajneesh is also a senior IAS officer belonging to the 1989 batch.
Meanwhile, the government has appointed S R Umashankar as additional chief secretary of the Home Department, replacing Goel. Umashankar will hold concurrent charge of the higher education department.