Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rani Channamma varsity convocation today

Vice Chancellor Prof C M Thyagaraja informed reporters here on Monday that a total of 38,485 degrees will be presented to students, which includes 36,642 undergraduate and 1,843 postgraduates.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 22:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 22:24 IST
Karnataka NewsBelagavi

Follow us on :

Follow Us