<p>Belagavi: The 14th convocation of Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. Former chairman of ISRO A S Kirankumar will deliver the convocation address. Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor Dr M C Sudhakar will be present on the occasion, and Governor and Chancellor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will preside over.</p>.<p>Vice Chancellor Prof C M Thyagaraja informed reporters here on Monday that a total of 38,485 degrees will be presented to students, which includes 36,642 undergraduate and 1,843 postgraduates. Gold medals will be presented to 39 students and four toppers. Doctoral degrees will be presented to 28 students, he said.</p>.<p>RCUB has 372 affiliated colleges in Belagavi and Vijayapura districts with 1.39 lakh students.</p>.<p>The varsity has been provided with Rs 100 crore under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.</p>