Ration card holders want pulses instead of cash: Karnataka Minister Muniyappa

New Delhi: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Tuesday said that the state government is planning to distribute pulses, sugar or cooking oil to below poverty line card holders instead of cash or rice under Anna Bhagya scheme.

"At present, under Anna Bhagya scheme, cash is being given to beneficiaries. As per the recent survey, 93 per cent BPL card holders favoured getting pulses, sugar or cooking oil. So I will discuss these issues with the officials and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," he told reporters here.