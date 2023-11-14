Re-exams: KEA issues note on dress code, paraphernalia

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has banned any type of headgear, cap or any kind of cloth covering the head for the re-examinations to be conducted on November 18 and 19, for recruitment to various posts.
“There is no provision to wear any kind of cloth or any other material covering head, ears, mouth, including a face mask,” said a release issued by KEA. The ban comes in the wake of malpractices reported during the recently held competitive examination for recruitments to various departments.
“Any kind of electronic gadget including mobile phones, pen drive, ear phone, microphone and wrist watches will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Food item, pencil, paper, eraser, geometry box and log table are also barred,” the release said.
The candidates appearing for the exam are not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts, clothes with pockets, kurta pyjama and jeans.
“The clothes should be light, no big embroidery, zips and big buttons. Wearing shoes inside the exam centre is banned. Candidates can wear slippers with light sole,” it said.
Female examinees
For female candidates, except mangalasutra and toe ring, wearing any ornament around the neck, ear ring/stud, hand kada or finger ring is banned.
Meanwhile, in a letter to the police department, the KEA has requested to instal metal detectors at the exam centres, to deploy one policeman for every 25 candidates, to ban parking any vehicle in and around the exam centre and to keep an eye on suspicious persons roaming in hotels, paying guest accommodations, hostels and other public places.