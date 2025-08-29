Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Traffic curbs for St Mary's Feast celebrations

Vehicular movement from Jyoti Café, Broadway Road to Russell Market will be prohibited. The Dharmaraja temple street towards Russell Market Taj Circle will be closed.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 19:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 19:45 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us