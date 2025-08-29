<p>Bengaluru: In view of the annual feast and chariot procession of St Mary’s Basilica on Friday, in the limits of the Shivajinagar traffic police station, the traffic police has put in place a slew of restrictions from 3 pm to 9 pm to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement. </p>.<p>Vehicular movement from Jyoti Café, Broadway Road to Russell Market will be prohibited. The Dharmaraja temple street towards Russell Market Taj Circle will be closed. </p>.<p>Vehicles, including BMTC buses, from BRV Junction on Cubbon Road and from Balekundri Circle to the Shivajinagar bus stand will be halted from 2 pm onwards. </p>.<p>BMTC buses moving from Anil Kumble Junction must take a left turn at BRV Junction and proceed via CTO-Queen’s Circle-MG Road. Two-wheelers can take a right at BRV Central Street and proceed via Safina Plaza towards Kamaraj Road.</p>.<p>Two-wheelers can also proceed via BRV Central Street towards VSN Road via Ramada Hotel.</p>.IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru today.<p>Parking is prohibited in the surroundings of Russell Market, Broadway Road, Meenakshi Koil Street, Central Street, Shivajinagar Road, Cunningham Road from Balekundri Circle to Chandrika Hotel Junction, Union Street, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Hospital Road, Lady Curzon Road, VSN Road, MG Road, and Ramada Hotel rear side (old Congress office).</p>.<p>Commuters can park in the Kamaraj Road parking lot opposite the Army School, Main Guard Cross Road opposite Safina Plaza, Jasma Bhavan Road, RBANMS ground (Gangadhar Chetty Road) and near the orphanage on Dickenson Road (next to Hasanath College).</p>