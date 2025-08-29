<p>Bengaluru: Harriet White, Vice Consul, Australian Consulate-General, Bengaluru, on Thursday visited Ondede, a city-based organisation working for the rights and well-being of the transgender community.</p>.<p>The visit aimed at understanding community issues and exploring collaboration.</p>.<p>Ondede founder Akkai Padmashali highlighted challenges such as social exclusion, discrimination, and lack of legal recognition for same-sex relationships. While the judiciary has shown support, she said the executive and legislature lag, creating a policy disconnect.</p>.<p>She explained how Ondede trains government officials and works with academia, civil society, and the judiciary to strengthen the LGBTQIA+ movement. Harriet expressed interest in specific collaborations with Ondede to support the transgender community.</p>.Kempegowda International Airport bags ACI award for accessibility features.<p>Akkai also underlined Ondede’s focus on working-class and non-English speaking transgender people, along with its coalition model that unites social movements for rights advocacy.</p>.<p>Mental health and skill development formed a major part of the discussions. Ondede runs a peer counselling programme by training community members and offers livelihood initiatives such as tailoring and mushroom cultivation to promote economic empowerment.</p>.<p><strong>What the transgender community needs from the govt: </strong></p>.<p><strong>Five schemes guarantee <br></strong>Housing <br>Pension scheme<br>Freelance assignments<br>Employment opportunities<br>Free sex reassignment surgery & healthcare support<br>Transgender census<br>Dedicated office<br>Project funding</p>