<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms on Thursday, with the southern part of the city, including areas like Gandhi Nagar, BTM Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Jayanagar, witnessing flooding and traffic jams. </p>.<p>Areas such as South End Circle towards R V Teacher Junction, Dommasandra towards Kodathi Gate, Sony World Junction towards Srinivagilu Junction, and Wipro Junction towards Amrutha Bakery were waterlogged and reported slow-moving traffic, according to officers with the Bengaluru Traffic Police.</p>.Rains lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD issues orange, yellow alerts.<p>Other affected areas included Bilekahalli Junction towards GD Mara Junction, both sides of the Marathalli bridge, Kaikondahalli, and Iblur towards Bellandur. The waterlogging resulted in traffic congestion, which made commuting challenging.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for Friday. Additionally, light scattered rain is expected from August 30 to September 3, with an average maximum temperature of 29°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C. </p>