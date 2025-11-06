<p class="bodytext">IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday announced that the government was open to set up an inclusive incubator for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the differently abled.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The minister extended an open invitation for industries which are interested in joining hands.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He was speaking at the interactive session organised at the Bengaluru Skill Summit-2025.</p>.Ensure proper implementation of E-Swathu, Priyank Kharge tells ZP CEOs.<p class="bodytext">“Why don’t we start an inclusive incubator and centre of excellence to skill up the specially abled? We have the Bengaluru Tech Summit starting from November 18, can I get a proposal on this before 15?,” he asked industry representatives present at the summit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said the departments of women and child development, information technology and skill development should come together and work this out. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“We no longer pitch Karnataka as an investment destination. We are unique because we position ourselves as a skill capital and knowledge destination. We can’t promise everybody employment, but we can make them employable,” he said. </p>