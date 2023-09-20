Reconsider CWMA orders on release of Cauvery water: Karnataka in plea to SC

In a fresh plea, the Karnataka government on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to reconsider its orders on the release of Cauvery river water, claiming that these orders were perverse, illegal and liable to be set aside.

Maintaining that it has ensured 19,404 cusecs more than what the CWMA had ordered in its previous three directions, the state government sought a direction for reconsideration of all orders including the September 18 order for release of 5,000 cusecs of water up to September 27 as "unjust and perverse".

"This water year of 2023-24 has begun on a bad note. The South-West monsoon which feeds the catchment in Karnataka has failed miserably," it states.

The state government further contended that the cumulative inflows into Karnataka's four reservoirs from June 1, 2023 to September 18, 2023 stood at 110.875 tmc, whereas the average of last 30 years has been 238.055 tmc.

"Therefore, even at the reservoir level itself, which covers a part of the catchment, the shortfall is 53.42 percent. If the shortfall is considered up to the interstate border, Biligundlu, where flows are accountable, shortfall and distress would be much more than 53.42 percent," it said.