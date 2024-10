Relentless rains claim 3 lives, wreak havoc on crops in north Karnataka, central districts

While a 9-year-old boy was washed away in a drain in Haveri town, a 70-year-old woman died after a portion of her house wall collapsed in Chitradurga. In Hukkeri taluk, a couple was swept away. The body of one of them was recovered later while a search was on for the other.