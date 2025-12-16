<p>Malavalli, Mandya: President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 1,066th Jayanti Mahotava of Adi Jagadguru Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswami of Suttur Veerasimhasana Mahasanstan Mutt, amidst thousands of people, in Malavalli, Mandya district, on Tuesday.</p><p>Addressing the gathering Murmu said 'Yellarigu Namaskara', receiving a lot of applause from the audience. She also extended greetings to all, on the occasion of the Jayanti.</p><p>Murmu praised the service being carried out by the Suttur Mutt and the seers. "Such mutts should inspire the youth for the India of tomorrow. 'Kayakave Kailasa' was not just a slogan for the seers, it was a part of their lives," she said.</p><p>“In an age of rapid change and uncertainty, spiritual leadership must emerge among the youth. By 2047, we need both the power of technology and strength of values. A developed India needs the integration of modern education with moral wisdom, innovation with environmental responsibility, economic growth with social inclusion. Institutions like Suttur Mutt can play a substantial role in this," she said.</p><p>The President said that across ages, saints have enlightened humanity through their wisdom and compassion. Their lives remind us that true greatness lies not in authority or wealth, but in sacrifice, service, and spiritual strength. Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswami shines as a beacon of light and inspiration among such great saints, she said.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu permits introduction of ‘VB - G RAM G Bill’; govt likely to repeal MGNREGA.<p>She said JSS Mahavidyapeetha of Suttur Mutt has emerged as one of India’s distinguished institutions, dedicated to the advancement of education and social development. With several institutions across the world, it is engaged in shaping young minds, delivering healthcare, empowering women, uplifting rural communities, preserving culture, and strengthening the foundations of an inclusive society, she added.</p><p>The sacrifice and spiritual powers of the seers are a beacon of light. That is a source of guidance, hope and inspiration. Jagadguru founded the mutt in the 10th century. His successor Shivaratri Rajendra Swami played a significant role in educational and social development. His teachings have guided many generations. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said, "The mutt has done significant work in bringing unity and equality in the society."</p><p>Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy released the souvenir and said, "From the time my father, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda entered politics, our family has shared a good bond with the mutt, since the 1960s".</p><p>Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Mandya District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, MLA P M Narendraswamy, and Kanakapur Sridegula Mutt's Channabasava Swami were present.</p>