Remark on maulvi: CM slams Yatnal

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit back at Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for alleging that he had shared dais with terror sympathisers at a recent even in Hubballi.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah challenged Yatnal to prove his allegations.
“I know Hashim Peera Darga’s head Syed Mohammed Tanveer Hashmi Maulvi for several years. Yatnal should not stoop this low merely to win elections,” Siddaramaiah hit back, calling the BJP MLA a “big liar”.
“Let him prove his allegations. His own government was in power all these years, what did they do?,” he sought to know.
The CM alleged that Yatnal’s statements showed his dejection on being overlooked for his party’s top posts in the state.
The Vijayapura MLA had recently alleged that the Maulvi with whom Siddaramaiah shared the dais at an event in Hubballi was an ‘ISIS sympathiser’.