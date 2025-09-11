Remove ineligible BPL card holders, CM Siddaramaiah tells officials

<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday instructed officials to weed out ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders, and pointed out that the government having already removed 3.65 lakh such beneficiaries. </p>.<p>Chairing a meeting of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, along with the department minister K H Muniyappa, the CM added, “Strict action must be taken to cancel ineligible BPL cards. But while doing so, genuine BPL card holders must not face any problem. Genuine persons who have been left out must be provided with BPL cards.” </p>.<p>As many as 3,65,614 ineligible BPL card holders have been either removed or reclassified, read the statement released by the CM’s office. </p>.<p>Vehicles transporting food grains must have GPS trackers, Siddaramaiah said, adding that CCTVs must be installed at warehouses. </p>.<p>Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the government will examine the idea of providing a food kit containing nutritious grains and other supplies alongside rice, Siddaramaiah said and asked officials to prepare a proposal. The CM said new fair price shops for SC/STs should be started on priority. </p>.Will think over allocating developmental funds to MLCs too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p><strong>Review of Housing Dept</strong></p>.<p>During the day, Siddaramaiah also took stock of affairs at the Housing Department, along with minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.</p>.<p>Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a total of 47,848 homes have been sanctioned. Of them, 13,303 are “almost completed”, the CM noted. </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to Siddaramaiah, 7,900 homes in the first phase are almost ready. The beneficiary contribution of Rs 216 crore is pending. To enable allotment of homes by meeting the funding requirement, Siddaramaiah asked officials to prepare a proposal on raising a loan from Hudco. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The CM also assured of granting funds for basic infrastructure like roads for 42,000 homes that are being constructed by the Slum Development Board. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Under the Ambedkar Housing Scheme (Rural), 94,939 homes are being constructed and work is underway on 56,682 residences. The government has earmarked Rs 900 crore for this. </p>