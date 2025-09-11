Menu
Remove ineligible BPL card holders, CM Siddaramaiah tells officials

As many as 3,65,614 ineligible BPL card holders have been either removed or reclassified, read the statement released by the CM’s office.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 21:12 IST
Published 10 September 2025, 21:12 IST
