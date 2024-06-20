Remove invasive weeds threatening forest ecology: Karnataka minister Khandre

Khandre advised officials to take up schemes for the welfare of the indigenous people in the forest areas. "The foundation provides for welfare activities aimed at wellbeing of the indigenous people. The Eco Development Committees (EDC) should strive to strengthen these people on the margins," he said.

He said the EDC activities taken up at Kali, BRT, Nagarahole and Bhadra reserves were on the right path. Officials should take up more such activities for empowering the women, providing smart classrooms and laptops to children from indigenous communities.

The minister told the Foundation to consider increasing the food allowance given to the staff at the anti-poaching camps. The daily allowance was increased from Rs 80 to Rs 100 recently. The minister told officials to come up with a proposal to hike the allowance further.