Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan performed 'puja' at wife's residence after hiding body

As per the report, Vijayalakshmi was summoned to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station and gave a statement.

She was reportedly questioned for five hours and police asked her whether she had any information about the kidnapping and murder. She was also asked about Darshan's visit after the murder and his footwear which was recovered from her place.

Allegedly, Darshan’s costume assistant, identified as Raju from Attiguppe, gave her a few of the actor's belongings including clothes and footwear after the incident.

The report adds that she is likely to be turned into a witness in the case if she is not "hauled for harbouring evidence".