Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan performed 'puja' at wife's residence after hiding body

New details have emerged in the Renukaswamy murder case. The Times of India reported that actor Darshan visited his wife Vijayalakshmi's residence in Hoskerehalli after disposing off Renukaswamy's body in the wee hours of June 9. ToI further reported that the actor performed a puja at Vijayalakshmi's flat before leaving for Mysore. He was arrested from Mysore on June 11.
As per the report, Vijayalakshmi was summoned to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station and gave a statement.
She was reportedly questioned for five hours and police asked her whether she had any information about the kidnapping and murder. She was also asked about Darshan's visit after the murder and his footwear which was recovered from her place.
Allegedly, Darshan’s costume assistant, identified as Raju from Attiguppe, gave her a few of the actor's belongings including clothes and footwear after the incident.
The report adds that she is likely to be turned into a witness in the case if she is not "hauled for harbouring evidence".
It is alleged that actor Darshan along with friend and co-star Pavithra Gowda planned and executed the murder of Renukaswamy.
He wanted to punish Renukaswamy for sending obscene messages to Pavithra.
On June 8, Renukaswamy was allegedly abducted by Raghavendra, a fan of the actor and brought from Chitradurga to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya area. He was then beaten up and tortured. After he died, his body was dumped into a canal at Kamaksshipalya.
Reports show that Renukaswamy worked at a pharmacy store in Chitradurga.
Karnataka government response
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 19 said he was not under pressure from any minister or MLA to shield Darshan in the case.
“There is a rumour doing rounds that there was pressure on me, which is not true. There is no pressure. Neither from a minister nor any MLA (to favour Darshan). These are all far from the truth,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
The CM added that he had no information on on changing the Special Public Prosecutor appointed by the government for the trial in the case.
