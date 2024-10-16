Home
Renukaswamy murder: Kannada film star Darshan moves Karnataka High Court for bail

Though the matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench presided over by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, the court said it would take it up only next week.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:58 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 15:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtDarshan Thoogudeepa

