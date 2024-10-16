Renukaswamy murder: Kannada film star Darshan moves Karnataka High Court for bail

<p>Bengaluru: Kannada film star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepahttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas</a>, a prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, moved the High Court of Karnataka for bail on Wednesday. </p><p>Though the matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench presided over by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, the court said it would take it up only next week. </p><p>Darshan, accused number 2 in the sensational murder case, was arrested on June 11 and is currently lodged in the Ballari prison. </p>.Renukaswamy murder case: Shift actor Darshan's fellow accused back to Bengaluru jail, says Karnataka HC.<p>Renukaswamy, a Chitradurga native and Darshan's self-proclaimed fan, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered at a shed in Pattanagere in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya police station limits in the early hours of June 9. The motive, according to the police, was that Renukaswamy had sent obscene messages to Darshan's female friend, Pavithra Gowda. </p><p>According to the prosecution, Darshan, Pavithra and other accused tortured Renukaswamy to death at the shed and later disposed of the body in a stormwater drain. </p><p>Pavithra, listed as accused number 1, and other accused have also approached the high court for bail. </p><p>On October 15, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/renukaswamy-murder-case-actor-darshan-pavithra-gowdas-bail-pleas-rejected-3231715">trial court refused bail</a> to Darshan, Pavithra and a few other accused persons. The court relied on scientific evidence, in the form of DNA and CDR, which "positively establishes the presence of Darshan at the crime scene".</p>