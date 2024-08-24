Revenue minister takes officials to task over pending cases at AC courts

Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda took officials to task over pending cases at the Assistant Commissioners’ (AC) courts during a meeting with sub-divisional officers via video conference on Friday.
Not pleased with the mounting pendency before AC Courts for the last seven months and the excuses given by the officers that they were deputed for election duty, the minister asked, “Is election work only an obstacle for serving the public and not for making money?”
There were over 30 sub-divisional officers and zonal commissioners from Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Koppal, Belagavi,
Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts.
“Despite setting targets for the officials to resolve the cases pending at AC courts, the public were made to visit the courts repeatedly and even the pace of resolving the cases has been stalled,” he expressed displeasure.
As per the details shared, there are over 36,430 cases pending before AC courts across the state, of which, Bengaluru North zone alone accounted for 5,419 cases followed by Bengaluru South zone with 4,351.
Interestingly, the officials at these zones have registered 65% of the cases outside their jurisdiction.
Expressing his anger over registering cases beyond their jurisdiction, the minister questioned, especially the Bengaluru South and North ACs, how much money they have made to register the cases.
“You both have registered cases outside your jurisdiction, how much money did you take to register the cases which were not under your purview,” he asked.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:52 IST