Karnataka right-wing group Sri Ram Sena launches helpline to tackle 'love jihad' cases

Shetty claimed that there has been a rise in 'love jihad' cases in the country and in Karnataka.

"Young women have fallen prey to 'love jihad' and lost their lives and some of the women were pushed to illegal activities like drug peddling, terrorism as well. On many occasions, women and young girls are unable to share their distress with their family members. This helpline will help them to reveal their woes and get guidance from the helpline team", he said.

Giving out statistics on 'love jihad' murders based on report by a right-wing news website, OPIndia, he said 153 women have lost their lives between 2020-23 in North India. This includes 69 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Madhya Pradesh. Of the victims, 27.5 per cent were minors and 15 per cent were dalits. Identities of Muslim men were hidden in 62 per cent of the cases, he said, quoting the said report.