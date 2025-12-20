<p>Mysuru: Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS), Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre said that about 2 lakh people die due to road traffic accidents every year in the Country. Among the deaths due to RTA reported in the past five years, Karnataka stands 10th in the Country, Mysuru stands 5th in Karnataka. </p><p>He called on officials to create awareness and ensure people strictly follow road safety measures and no precious lives are lost due to RTA. </p><p>Justice Sapre was speaking during a meeting with officials of Mysuru district administration including Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Mysuru district SP Vishnuvardhan, ZP CEO S Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif at ZP Hall in Mysuru on Saturday. </p>.Priyanka Gandhi urges Nitin Gadkari to expedite road projects in Kerala's Wayanad.<p>He even noted that, Mysuru being a major tourist spot, since there is a lot of vehicular movement, officials should take measures to clear accident black spots and potholes on roads. He even asked them to have a technical traffic park to create awareness on road safety measures among people, especially youth. </p><p><strong>Inspects NH-275</strong></p><p>Justice Abhay Sapre also inspected road safety measures at NH-275, Mysuru-Bengaluru express highway near Mandya district. He noted that the number of accidents have declined on the Expressway after the installation of AI cameras. He held discussions with officials of Mandya district administration including Mandya DC Kumar, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi regarding prevention of major accidents on the Expressway. He asked them to ensure that the AI cameras are technically updated regularly and suggested them to adopt digital speed regulation and monitoring system, and ensure people strictly follow lane discipline and other road safety measures.</p>