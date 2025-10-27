<p>Kalaburagi: The district administration has issued notices to 10 organisations including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which have planned route march/protest march in Chittapur on November 2, asking them to appear for a peace meet on October 28.</p>.<p>The peace meet is being held on the directions of the Kalaburagi bench of the High Court of Karnataka. </p>.<p>The notice says that maximum three persons can represent an organisation in the meeting scheduled at 11.30 AM on October 28 in the auditorium of deputy commissioner’s office. The participants are also allowed to make written submissions in the meeting. </p>.<p>Apart from the RSS, the notice has been issued to Bharatiya Dalit Panther, Bheem Army, Gonda-Kuruba SC Action Committee, Chalawadi Welfare Association, Karnataka Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. </p>.<p>The RSS had planned a route march in Chittapur on October 19 and the tahsildar had refused permission for the same. The district convener of RSS had approached the High Court challenging refusal of permission. The court directed the district administration to hold a peace meeting on October 28 and submit a report on October 30.</p>