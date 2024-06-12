Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rs 100 crore to lift water storage in 93 tanks, says minister

'These funds will be used to develop lakes, increase water storage levels and support agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry,' Boseraju said, adding that he directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 23:15 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 23:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) to enhance water storage capacity of 93 tanks, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said on Tuesday. 

"These funds will be used to develop lakes, increase water storage levels and support agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry," Boseraju said, adding that he directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan.

Lake development

"Initially, minor irrigation department will develop 93 lakes. These lakes have already been identified. These projects will help mitigate water shortage for agriculture," he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 23:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT