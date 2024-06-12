Rs 100 crore to lift water storage in 93 tanks, says minister

The government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore under the State Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) to enhance water storage capacity of 93 tanks, Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said on Tuesday.
"These funds will be used to develop lakes, increase water storage levels and support agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry," Boseraju said, adding that he directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan.
"Initially, minor irrigation department will develop 93 lakes. These lakes have already been identified. These projects will help mitigate water shortage for agriculture," he said.
