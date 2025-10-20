<p>Shivamogga: District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that its members have “no respect for the national flag or anthem.”</p><p>“RSS workers and leaders don’t sing Jana Gana Mana or show respect to the national flag. Are they even human?” he asked, speaking to reporters in Shivamogga.</p><p>He further claimed that RSS members had not participated in the freedom struggle and that the organisation was “not even registered.”</p><p>“Let them register it first and then talk about people’s rights. They don’t even understand the Constitution,” Bangarappa said.</p>.RSS holds route march in Karnataka's Sedam despite government's denial of permission.<p>The minister said the Congress’s answer to the RSS would be to open 800 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) to educate and empower people. “They only misguide the public,” he added.</p><p>Citing B R Ambedkar, Bangarappa said the architect of the Constitution encouraged healthy debate on national issues. He asserted that the government had every right to take action against any organisation — including the RSS — if it violated the law.</p>