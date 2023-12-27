RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar booked for 'provocative speech'

The Srirangapatna police have registered a case against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly making a provocative speech during the Sankeerthana Yatra, organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike, to mark Hanuma Jayanti here on Sunday.
Activist Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale has lodged a complaint against Bhat. The police have registered cases under IPC Sections 294, 295, 298, 354 and 506.
In her complaint, Najma has stated that Bhat has spoken in a derogatory manner about Muslim women. His speech was provocative to create unrest among the people of different faiths. He has mocked the judicial system, she said.
Bhat has issued such statements across Karnataka earlier. Several cases have been registered against him. Hence, the police should open a rowdy sheet against him, she has stated in her complaint.
Bhat had said that if the girl (Bibi Muskan) had the courage, let her go to college. She should chant Allah hu Akbar at her house or mosque but should chant Jai Shri Ram if she intends to be here, he had said.
Another case
Meanwhile, the members of the Women India Movement (WIM), district unit, have also lodged a complaint against Bhat, seeking legal action against him for making derogatory statements against Muslim women in Chamarajanagar, on Tuesday.
In the complaint, they alleged that Bhat had issued statements with the sole intention of abusing Muslim women. By saying the Muslim women are involved in ‘Love Jihad’ and also allegedly linking Bibi Muskan with terrorists, he has insulted the Muslim women. The government should consider the issue seriously and arrest him without succumbing to political pressure, they demanded.