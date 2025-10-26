<p>Gurumatkal (Yadgir district): The “Path Sanchalan” (route march) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevaka Sangha scheduled to be held in Gurmitkal on <br>October 25 has been postponed since the authorities concerned were yet to decide on its application seeking permission.</p>.<p>The organisers had made an application to the tahsildar on October 21 seeking permission to take out the route march.</p>.<p>Since there was no reply, they met the tahsildar on Thursday and the latter informed them that he had no powers to grant permission.</p>.<p>On the same day, the organisers made an application to the office of the deputy commissioner seeking permission.</p>.<p>The DC told them that permission cannot be granted in haste and asked the organisers to fix another date for the march and seek permission.</p>.<p>“According to the government circular, permission must be obtained within three days for any programme at public places. The organisers have now submitted a fresh application and we are scrutinising it. Permission will be granted if everything is found to be proper,” Deputy Commissioner Harshal <br>Bhoyar said.</p>