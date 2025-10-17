<p>Kalaburagi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers are making all preparations to hold route march in Chittapur, the home constituency of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on October 19 amidst the row over government's move to restrict the activities of the organisation.</p><p>Saffron flags along with huge cut-outs have been erected at important places on the main roads in Chittapur. RSS leaders said that a meeting will be held at the Bajaj Kalyana Mantapa premises in the town at 3 pm after which route march will be organised on the main streets of the town. An application has been submitted to the taluk administration seeking permission. The organisation leaders have paid necessary fees to Chittapur Town Municipal Council for installing banners and flags.</p>.Waterman ends life in front of gram panchayat office in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district.<p>RSS leader Ashok Patil said that meetings have been held in many parts of the taluk to make necessary preparations for the procession and awaiting permission from the police officials for this purpose. Now, all eyes are on the taluk administration on whether it will provide permission for the route march.</p><p>"An application has been received from the RSS seeking permission to hold a route march in Chittapur town. A report has been sent to the local police station to submit a report on the application. The decision regarding granting permission will be made based on the police report. Permission has not yet been given", tahsildar Nagayya Hiremath said.</p>