Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

RSS plans route march in Priyank Kharge's home turf on October 19 amid row

Saffron flags along with huge cut-outs have been erected at important places on the main roads in Chittapur.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 17:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 17:22 IST
Karnataka NewsRSSPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us