Ruling Congress sweeps Karnataka Assembly bypolls, setback to BJP-JD(S) alliance

Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, the third generation of Gowda and Bommai family respectively, who contested this bypolls, have lost.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 10:46 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 10:46 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsKarnataka bypolls

