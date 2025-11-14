<p>Saalumarada Thimmakka, celebrated environmentalist and Padma Shri award winner, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday.</p><p>The centenarian was ailing for some time and was hospitalised for treatment where she breathed her last.</p><p>Thimmakka earned the fame ‘Saalumarada’ after she planted 385 banyan trees all along the 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur in Bengaluru South district. </p><p>With no formal education, Thimmakka started the plantation campaign as she treated plants as her children to fill the void in life for being childless.</p><p>Thimmakka, fondly called 'Vrukshamate' (mother of trees), was known for her lifelong commitment to afforestation and ecological conservation.</p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs</em>) </p>